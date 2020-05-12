Covid-19 Karnataka wrap: Biggest single-day spike in cases; mobile bus clinics to screen 20,000 Bengaluru cops

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu wearing full safety dress interact with doctors at the isolation wards of GIMS Hospital, in Kalaburagi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu wearing full safety dress interact with doctors at the isolation wards of GIMS Hospital, in Kalaburagi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 67 new coronavirus cases, the highest in a single day, taking the total infections in the state to 925, the health department said, adding that the figure include 31 deaths and 433 persons discharged.

Among the new cases, four cases are from Bengaluru city, Bagalkote reported 15, 12 from Davanagere, Dharwad reported nine, five each from Kolar and Hassan districts, three cases from Gadag, and two each from Bidar and Yadgir. Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, and Mandya districts reported one case each. Three green zone districts in the state Kolar, Yadgir and Hassan registered their first set of cases.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is also the state government’s spokesperson on the virus, said, “Most Covid-19 cases registered on Tuesday were persons who returned from other states. All the inter-state returnees have tested positive for the coronavirus and are quarantined in the government centres.” Follow coronavirus Live updates

Meanwhile, on Monday, the state government had proposed to the Centre that lockdown measures should be enforced strictly in containment zones and not in a district. “We propose to do away with dividing districts into red, orange, and green zones,” CM Yediyurappa proposed the idea during the meeting with PM Modi.

Karnataka reported 63 new #COVID19 cases on Tuesday. With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 925. It includes 31 deaths and 433 discharges. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/P23H8noxKJ — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 12, 2020

Mobile bus clinics to screen 20,000 Bengaluru policemen

On Tuesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched a mobile fever clinic bus of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The buses have been converted to clinics with beds and testing facilities and around 20,000 policemen will be screened in it, the state government said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa after inaugurating the mobile clinic buses on Monday said they would start operating from red zones identified by the state government. “Screening maximum number of residents from such zones will enable the government to identify more people with symptoms. Those testing positive will be quarantined in designated hospitals at the earliest,” he said.

Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya said that this bus is provided to City Police Department to test personnel.

We’ll screen 20,000 at-risk B’luru policemen through mobile fever clinics It’s impt we look after cops, our frontline corona warriors, especially after many tested +ve in Mumbai Grateful to Hon Home Min Shri @BSBommai for formally handing a remodeled KSRTC bus over to @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/NY8wyChKSq — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 12, 2020

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, these clinics will offer free glucose and blood pressure tests, besides offering consultation for Covid-19 symptoms.

“For those showcasing coronavirus symptoms, swabs (samples) will be collected immediately and sent for testing at Biognosys Technologies – an ICMR-certified lab for testing. Once found positive, the patient’s information will be shared with the government, following which quarantining process will be initiated,” the official said. All bus clinics have been modified at KSRTC workshops across the state.

Capt Manivannan appointed as Secretary of Animal Husbandry Dept

Senior IAS officer Captain P Manivannan who played an important role by starting Hunger Helpline and ‘COVID-19 Karnataka Sahaya’, a Telegram group to fight fake news and disseminate verified information on COVID-19 pandemic, has been appointed as the Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department by the Karnataka government on Tuesday.

IAS officer @mani1972ias who was transferred yesterday without posting is now posted as Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department by the Karnataka government. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/JH2anP8QS7 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 12, 2020

Manivannan, a 1998 batch IAS officer, was Principal Secretary of Karnataka’s Labour Department and Department of Information & Public Relations. He had launched a volunteer-based ‘Corona Warriors’ group through Telegram and later these volunteers worked with the government to effectively implement the coronavirus-induced lockdown. They help in distributing food kits to migrant workers poor people through the Hunger Helpline.

IAS officer’s transfer led to #BringBackCaptain trending on social media platforms like Twitter on Tuesday.

