Karnataka: Journalists who interviewed son of deceased COVID-19 patient quarantined

At an isolation ward. The total number of patients infected with the coronavirus in India has crossed 80. (PTI Photo/File) At an isolation ward. The total number of patients infected with the coronavirus in India has crossed 80. (PTI Photo/File)

Four journalists, who had interviewed the son of India’s first coronavirus casualty, were Saturday quarantined in North Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. The journalists, who work with Gulbarga Live, have been kept in isolation at their residences.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat S said, “Four journalists had met the primary contacts. In order with the government’s medical precautionary directions, they have been quarantined at their residences.”

A video of the interview, meanwhile, went viral on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has started an informal group on the messaging app Telegram to take coronavirus queries from the public.

P Manivannan, Secretary at the state’s Information and Public Relation Department created the group on Friday and tweeted, “Do you have a question to ask the govt depts about Covid-19 and don’t know whom to ask or 104 is busy? Please join this informal Telegram group: https://t.me/karnataka_Covi d19 …. We will try to get answers for you. Experts on ‘Covid19’ are also invited to join.” As of Saturday evening, 3,347 people had joined the group.

In other news, Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar issued a clarification today, saying the wife of a Google employee, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, arrived in Bengaluru but did not step out of the airport. “On March 8, they arrived at 11 pm to Bengaluru from Mumbai and then took the 1.30 am flight to Delhi and went to Agra by train. She did not step out of Bengaluru airport,” he said.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday conducted special drives across the electronic city and conducted checks at 210 medical shops after receiving complaints that sanitizers and masks were being sold at high prices.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “In five shops, they were selling masks and sanitizers at a much higher price than the MRP in Jayanagar, Kalasipalya, Chamarajpet, Mahalakshmi layout and Sanjay Nagar. We received information from the concerned department and further action will be initiated.”

