Two more COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka, toll rises to 8

The first fatality due to the pandemic in India was also reported from Kalaburagi on March 10 when a 76-year-old man died “due to co-morbidities”. (Representational Image) The first fatality due to the pandemic in India was also reported from Kalaburagi on March 10 when a 76-year-old man died “due to co-morbidities”. (Representational Image)

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka rose to eight as two more deaths were recorded in the state late Monday night. The two patients were from Kalaburagi and Bengaluru.

Identified as P 205 as per the coronavirus-related records by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the resident of Kalaburagi town aged 55 and was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). “He was admitted to ESIC, Kalaburagi where he was being treated from April 10,” officials said. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE UPDATES

Incidentally, the deceased from Kalaburagi is the youngest who succumbed to the coronavirus infections in the state as all other deaths recorded so far were of patients aged 60 and above. With this, the death toll in Kalaburagi alone has risen to three. The first fatality due to the pandemic in India was also reported from Kalaburagi on March 10 when a 76-year-old man died “due to co-morbidities”.

One more patient succumbed to death due to #COVID19 in #Karnataka as death toll rises to 8. The deceased is a 65-year-old male patient who was admitted to RGICD in #Bengaluru on April 12, @DHFWKA confirms. @IndianExpress — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 13, 2020

Later on April 8, another man aged 65 succumbed to SARI in Kalaburagi after which the government initiated action against a private hospital for late reference of the patient to the state-run medical facility. “The case is clear negligence by the private hospital, they have only referred the patient to the government hospital only after two days. We have given notice to the hospital and under the act of criminal negligence a police case will be registered. The hospital has been shut and the entire medical staff of the hospital has been quarantined,” Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s spokesperson for COVID-19 had said.

The other death recorded on Monday was of a man aged 65 who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru on Sunday. “His test result is positive for COVID-19,” an official statement mentioned.

This is the second death reported from capital city Bengaluru as another fatality recorded on March 25 also took place in the same facility.

According to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, the 70-year-old female patient had a travel history to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The deceased was a resident of Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura.

The other deaths reported from the state include one each from Tumkur, Bagalkote, and Gadag.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd