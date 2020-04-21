Covid-19 Karnataka wrap: Death toll rises to 17; CM launches helpline for essentials in Bengaluru

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tuesday launched a dedicated helpline number to ensure essentials are delivered at the doorsteps of residents in Bengaluru. (Twitter/CMofKarnataka) Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tuesday launched a dedicated helpline number to ensure essentials are delivered at the doorsteps of residents in Bengaluru. (Twitter/CMofKarnataka)

An 80-year-old man died on Tuesday in North Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district due to Covid-19, taking the death toll in the state to 17. According to a health bulletin released by the state government, Patient-414, was a resident of Kalaburagi and was a known case of Parkinson’s disease and was bedridden for the last three years. He was admitted on April 19, at a designated hospital, in Kalaburagi with a complaint of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections(SARI).

In a tweet, the Minister for Medical Education, K Sudhakar said: “The person had developed a fever on Sunday and was admitted to the hospital. The patient passed away yesterday at 9 am. Last night at 9 pm a report came, which confirmed that the person was COVID-19 positive.”

As of 5:00 PM of 21th April, Cumulatively 418 COVID-19 Positive cases have been

confirmed in #Karnataka, it includes 17 Deaths & 129 Discharges. 10 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the state from 20.04.2020, 5:00 PM to 21.04.2020, 5:00 PM. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/YML9OFqtr8 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) April 21, 2020

The total number of Covid-19 patients in Karnataka now stands at 418, including 17 deaths and 129 patients cured/discharged till evening. As many as 10 new cases have been in the state in the last 24 hours, among which Vijayapura and Kalaburagi each accounted for three cases, Mysuru two and Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi one each.

Helpline for employees to report pay cuts, job loss:

The Karnataka government has also launched a helpline for employees to report pay cuts, job loss, and other job-related issues amid coronavirus lockdown.

According to the Karnataka Labour Department, employees can now reach the department through Telegram number 8884488067 for any such issue. “If any workman gets loss of pay, refusal of work, dismissal or retrenchment from service, illegal deduction from salary or any other objection against the employer or management during the lockdown period, he/she can file a complaint through Telegram (instant messaging platform) to 8884488067,” the department said in a tweet.

Doorstep delivery of essentials in Bengaluru

The state government also launched a dedicated helpline number to ensure essentials are delivered at the doorsteps of residents in Bengaluru.

The helpline service was launched by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. It allows citizens to avail services by just dialling a helpline number (080-61914960) or via WhatsApp.

Karnataka @CMofKarnataka B S Yediyurappa launches helpline number for doorstep delivery of essentials in #Bengaluru. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/qAwXAhcRrm — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) April 21, 2020

Yediyurappa said: “All essentials will be delivered to residents’ doorstep by placing the order on the helpline 080-61914960. Around 5,000 delivery agents will be roped in from various private agencies to help with door-to-door delivery. I request people not to step out of their homes.”

Through this helpline, people can buy essential groceries, vegetables, and medicines by paying a delivery fee of Rs 10.

Karnataka to test journalists for COVID-19

Alarmed over journalists testing positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has instructed the state information department to conduct tests on journalists for the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar in a letter urged Yediyurappa to screen all the journalists in the state. Yediyurappa, in turn, instructed the information department to take this matter forward.

In his letter to the CM, Kumar had said “The journalists wanted a similar kind of screening to be carried out on them. Therefore, please direct the health and the information department immediately to conduct the screening of journalists who are in contact with the public.”

However, Yediyurappa tweeted in Kannada and said: “Dear Mediapersons, In the fight against COVID-19, all of you are fearlessly working 24/7 like doctors and the police to keep citizens and government informed about the latest updates. When you are in a hurry to keep us updated, do take care to prevent infection. Please go for medical screening and take care of your health.”

FIR against Kannada TV actor for hosting a wedding in his resort:

An FIR has been filed by the Doddaballapur Police against Kannada actor and TV host Akul Balaji for allegedly giving permission to host a wedding at his resort during the lockdown.

The villagers residing near the resort alerted the police about the event held that was held on April 18. According to police, around 20 people from Bengaluru were present inside the resort for preparations. Police have filed an FIR against Balaji and his business partner Srinivasa Subramanya under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) and Section 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd