Karnataka: 67-year-old tests positive as number of coronavirus cases reach 11

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka reached 11 after a 67-year-old woman was tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. This was the fourth positive case of COVID-19 detected in the state in the last two days.

Confirming the latest positive case, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, “A 67-year-old patient who is a resident of Bengaluru was tested positive on Tuesday. The patient, who also suffers from chronic kidney disease, had returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9.”

He added that the patient had been in “strict home quarantine” since her return but was admitted to a designated isolation hospital in the city on March 16. “21 high-risk contacts including five family members have been identified and are under strict home quarantine. Contact tracing of all secondary contacts of the case is underway,” Sudhakar added.

On Monday, the Karnataka health department had confirmed two more positive cases – one in Kalaburagi and the other in Bengaluru.

Coronavirus India updates March 17

In Kalaburagi, the new positive case (identified as patient 8 by Karnataka Health Department) was of a 63-year-old male who worked closely with the 76-year-old patient who died on March 10.

“The 63-year-old male patient is the family doctor who was treating patient 6 (Kalaburgi death patient) at his residence. He was under strict home quarantine as a primary contact of patient 6. 50 primary contacts have been traced including 7 family members. All are asymptomatic and are under strict home quarantine,” the department said in a statement.

“However, the doctor’s health condition is stable,” Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

Explaining the whereabouts of the tenth case in the state identified in a 20-year-old female patient, the department confirmed the patient had returned to Bengaluru from the UK on March 14. “Five primary contacts have been identified,” the statement added.

As of Tuesday, the health department has also released flowcharts of the first 8 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, indicating their travel history until reaching their respective isolation hospitals.

“The public is requested to call 104 helpline and inform the department of their presence at the place and time mentioned. This will help us in better contact tracing and further transmission of coronavirus in the community,” a statement attached with the flowcharts read.

In addition to other closures, the Karnataka government also decided to close down all dental clinics across the state till March 31. “This is yet another way to prevent further transmission of the virus. I appeal to all other patients to visit hospitals only in case of emergencies,” Sudhakar added.

CM to take further decision on lockdown in 2 days: Sudhakar

Addressing the media in Vidhana Soudha, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would take a further decision on whether to extend or revoke lockdown in the state within a couple of days.

“The CM will hold a review meeting with all top officials of the government to review the situation. Further actions will be notified within 2 days depending on the same,” Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (HFW) Jawaid Akhtar Tuesday met airport health authority officials and police officers in duty at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to review quarantine activities as mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Centre.

To date, a total of 1,17,306 passengers have been screened at various entry points to the state including Bengaluru and Mangaluru international airports and seaports at Karwar and Mangaluru, the health bulletin metioned.

While a total of 943 samples have been sent for testing till date, as many as 766 have tested negative so far. Other results are still awaited, health department officials added.

As many as 319 more people were enrolled for home quarantine on Tuesday, the total rose to 2,146 people from across the state.

Bengaluru roads wear deserted look

With all educational institutions shut and most companies allowing employees to work from home, most roads in Bengaluru continued to wear a deserted look on Tuesday as well.

“While it takes at least 55 mins for me to cover 19 kilometres to reach my office in Whitefield from Koramangala, these days it takes me just over 25 minutes,” Nishanth Sabu, a technical support analyst said.

Echoing the same, Mruthyanjaya, a traffic police inspector on duty at Lavelle Road said, “We have been observing at least 40 per cent dip in number of vehicles out on roads from last weekend. This has also led to people driving more carefully and sensibly, mostly avoiding violations.”

