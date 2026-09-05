Karnataka cops use WhatsApp to reunite lost, speech-impaired minor girl with family

Since the girl is a minor, the police initially did not circulate her photograph widely on WhatsApp. (Image generated by AI)

The Shivamogga district police in Karnataka reunited a minor speech-impaired girl with her family two days after she lost her way.

The 14-year-old girl, a resident of Channagiri village in Shivamogga district, had boarded a bus to travel to a nearby hospital on August 25 as she was unwell. According to the police, she regularly travelled by herself to the hospital, and the journey was not unusual for her. However, on that day, she missed her intended stop and ended up travelling to Thammadihalli, which is about 30 km from the hospital.

Unable to communicate with those around her, the girl did not know how to find her way back home.