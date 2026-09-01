Karnataka cops suspended over leaked call about bribes paid for SI postings

The police said they were looking into the bribery allegations. (Representational image, enhanced by AI)

The Karnataka Police suspended three officers on Monday after their conference call purportedly discussing bribes paid for sub-inspector postings and other transfer-related dealings surfaced on social media.

M N Deepan, Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, said sub-inspectors Kiran Patil, Krishna Arageri, and Vinod Reddy were suspended after a preliminary inquiry by an officer of the rank of additional superintendent of police.

Deepan said the departmental inquiry against the officers would continue. “The allegations of bribery referred to in the conference call are being investigated,” he told indianexpress.com.

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Police sources said Vinod Reddy had served at Haliyal and was transferred to Mundgod. He subsequently served with the Special Investigation Team in Beltangady. Kiran Patil was serving in Haliyal, while Krishna Arageri was attached to the crime wing in Haliyal.