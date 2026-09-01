Karnataka cops suspended over leaked call about bribes paid for SI postings

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Police suspended three officers on Monday after their conference call purportedly discussing bribes paid for sub-inspector postings and other transfer-related dealings surfaced on social media.
M N Deepan, Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, said sub-inspectors Kiran Patil, Krishna Arageri, and Vinod Reddy were suspended after a preliminary inquiry by an officer of the rank of additional superintendent of police.
Deepan said the departmental inquiry against the officers would continue. “The allegations of bribery referred to in the conference call are being investigated,” he told indianexpress.com.
Police sources said Vinod Reddy had served at Haliyal and was transferred to Mundgod. He subsequently served with the Special Investigation Team in Beltangady. Kiran Patil was serving in Haliyal, while Krishna Arageri was attached to the crime wing in Haliyal.
The conversation also discussed monthly kickbacks or commissions officers allegedly pay their seniors.
The Opposition JD(S) shared the two-minute audio online on August 29, alleging corruption in police postings, and demanded the suspension of the officers and a high-level inquiry into the allegations.
The police said the departmental inquiry would examine the allegations in detail, including the money discussed in the conference call, and that further action would depend on the inquiry’s findings.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram