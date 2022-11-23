4 Karnataka cops booked, suspended for extorting gold merchant

Four policemen in Karnataka are on the run for allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh from a gold merchant and threatening to frame him under a smuggling case in the Chikkamagaluru district.

The officers have been identified as inspector Lingaraju, constables Dhanapal Nayak, Omkarmurthy and Sharat Raj, attached to the Ajjampura police station in the district.

A case was registered under section 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Ajjampura police station. Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth told The Indian Express that the accused policemen were suspended.

The incident took place on May 11 but came to light when the victim’s father approached the police.

According to police sources, Sankla, on his father’s instruction, left Davangere towards Belur in his car carrying 2.45 kg of gold to hand over to jewellery stores. As he arrived near the Bukkambudhi toll, which falls under the Ajjampura police station, Lingaraju and another policeman allegedly got into his vehicle threatening to frame him in a case stating he was smuggling gold. Despite Rohith telling him that he was carrying the gold legally and showing the bills, Lingaraju threatened him and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

When Rohith expressed his helplessness that he did not have that much money, Lingaraju sent two of his constables with him to receive Rs 5 lakh. They also threatened him not to reveal the incident or else they would book him in a case.

An internal inquiry revealed that prima facie, the alleged police officers were involved in extorting money, said the police.

“We have transferred the case to the Dakshina Kannada police to investigate as there should be no room for conflict of interest,” she said.

A police official said the attack on Sankla was planned as the accused had been keeping an eye on his movements for a long time.