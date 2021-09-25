Karnataka cop gets life term for killing wife

The convict, Venkatesh Murthy, is a resident of Nagavalli village in Chamarajanagar district. The additional district and sessions court of Chamarajanagar also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on Murthy.

The local Kollegall rural police said, “Murthy got married to Divya, who hailed from Dhanagere village, on February 13, 2017. Despite their poor financial condition, Divya’s family paid Rs 3 lakh dowry and spent another few lakhs on the wedding. But just after a week of the wedding on February 20, Murthy took Divya back to her parental home and demanded more dowry. This resulted in a fight between Murthy and Divya’s parents. Two days later, Murthy asked Divya to join him in a walk around the farm in Dhanagere and then killed her by pushing her into a well. He told others that Divya drowned in that well.”

Murthy’s mother-in-law, Savithramma, had filed a police complaint against him after her daughter’s death.

While Murthy’s counsel argued that he was not at the place of the incident when Divya drowned, police were able to establish evidence, including eye-witness accounts, to prove that Murthy pushed Divya to death, a police officer said.