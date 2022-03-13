Karnataka cop suspended for registering FIR against Legislative Council chairperson

A police inspector in Karnataka’s Dharwad was suspended Saturday for naming the chairperson of the state Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti, in an FIR registered at Dharwad rural police station, the police said.

The suspension order issued by DGP Praveen Sood came after Shridhar Satare, a police inspector at Dharwad rural police station, registered an FIR in connection with a case related to the Sarvodaya Education Trust in Dharwad, over 400 km from Bengaluru.

On January 25 this year, there was an altercation between the management of the trust and a few members of the Valmiki community in Mugad village, the police said. Following this, Valmiki community leader Mohan Gudasalmani filed a police complaint alleging that at Horatti’s behest, five persons had assaulted him and other members of his team at a school run by the trust.

Horatti, who heads the Sarvodaya Education Trust, was in Bengaluru when the alleged incident took place on January 25. There was nothing to show that Horatti was linked with the alleged incident, the police said.

The issue was also raised in the ongoing legislature session where a few members of the Legislative Council sought action against the police officers.