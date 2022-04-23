Karnataka cop recruitment scam: CID officials arrest Congress block president

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Friday arrested a Congress block president — Mahanthesh Patil — in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

Mahanthesh Patil is the president of Afzalpur block in Kalaburagi district, and a close associate of Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The police sources said that he helped Congress MLA MY Patil and gunman Ayyanna Desai to use bluetooth devices to cheat during the examination. Ayyanna has already been arrested.

The examination for 545 sub-inspector posts was held in October last year and around 54,041 students appeared for it. However, few aspirants had alleged that there was a fraud in the examination and the probe by CID revealed the same. With Patil’s arrest, a total of 11 people have been held to date.

Meanwhile, a local court in Kalaburgi has denied anticipatory bail to 8 of the accused. This includes Divya Hagaragi, husband Rajesh Hagaragi, Veeresh, Praveen, Chethan, Suma, Savithri and Siddhamma. The court has sent Ayyanna Desai, police constable Rudregowda and two others to eight days of police custody.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Kalaburgi on Friday, said efforts are being made to arrest Divya Hagaragi, who is a BJP leader and the former women’s unit president of Kalaburgi. “We have given a free hand to the police and they have arrested people irrespective of their political affiliations. There will be an impartial probe,” the CM added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar stressed that the government should take action against those who have been involved in the fraud.