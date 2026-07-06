Karnataka cop arrested under Pocso after minor alleges sexual assault

The accused police officer was temporarily deployed in the Uttara Kannada district following communal unrest in the area a couple of months ago. (Image generated by AI)

The Karnataka Police Sunday arrested a sub-inspector (PSI) after a 16-year-old girl in the Uttara Kannada district accused him of sexually assaulting her.

The accused, Abhinandan Gowda, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act along with sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint filed on July 4, Gowda, originally from Kanakapura taluk in Bengaluru South district, was temporarily deployed in the Uttara Kannada district following communal unrest in the area a couple of months ago.

During this period, he allegedly took the minor to a birthday celebration at a relative’s home, from where he took her to a private hotel and sexually assaulted her. The girl has stated that he continued contacting her repeatedly on her phone afterward.