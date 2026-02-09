Karnataka cop arrested for role in robbery of Rs 5 lakh and 40 g of gold in wife’s village

Pradeep Hanumantappa Naik, who has been suspended, frequently visited the village and claimed to be the beat constable in the area. (Representational image)

A 37-year-old Karnataka Police constable who allegedly orchestrated a robbery committed by a gang of thieves has been arrested and suspended from service, officials said on Monday.

Pradeep Hanumantappa Naik, from Mudinakoppa in Haveri district, was working as a district armed reserve (DAR) constable in Haveri district. A 2008-batch constable, he had served as the driver for the Hirekerur police circle inspector for four years. The robbery took place in Hirekerur taluk.

According to Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, five masked robbers broke into the house of Mallangouda Patil in Nidnagilu village on the night of January 19. Wearing monkey caps and armed with knives, they threatened five people inside the house before fleeing with Rs 5 lakh in cash, 40 g of gold jewellery, and 244 g of silver.