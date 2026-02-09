Karnataka cop arrested for role in robbery of Rs 5 lakh and 40 g of gold in wife’s village

Pradeep Hanumantappa Naik, from Mudinakoppa in Karnataka's Haveri district, was working as a district armed reserve (DAR) constable in the district.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 05:52 PM IST
constablePradeep Hanumantappa Naik, who has been suspended, frequently visited the village and claimed to be the beat constable in the area. (Representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 37-year-old Karnataka Police constable who allegedly orchestrated a robbery committed by a gang of thieves has been arrested and suspended from service, officials said on Monday.

Pradeep Hanumantappa Naik, from Mudinakoppa in Haveri district, was working as a district armed reserve (DAR) constable in Haveri district. A 2008-batch constable, he had served as the driver for the Hirekerur police circle inspector for four years. The robbery took place in Hirekerur taluk.

According to Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, five masked robbers broke into the house of Mallangouda Patil in Nidnagilu village on the night of January 19. Wearing monkey caps and armed with knives, they threatened five people inside the house before fleeing with Rs 5 lakh in cash, 40 g of gold jewellery, and 244 g of silver.

The others who are arrested in the robbery case are Malleshappa Venkappa Naik from Shidenur village in Byadgi taluk, Kantesh Muttappa Waddar from Kerur village in Badami taluk, Ajeya Hanumant Salhalli from Belawadi in Bailhongal, Belagavi district, and Nagaraj Hanumant Waddar.

The Hirekerur police formed four teams and arrested the other accused. It was during the investigation that Naik’s role in planning and executing the theft emerged, the police said.

A police officer said, “Naik is married to a woman from Nidnagilu. He frequently visited the village and also claimed to be the beat constable in the area, which helped him gather information. Later, he passed the information to the robbers and fixed the date to execute the robbery. We are also looking at how Naik befriended the robbers. Phone conversations have revealed his involvement.”

The police said they seized Rs 52,000 in cash, 7.7 g of gold, a motorcycle used in the crime, and other items from the accused.
The investigation revealed the accused had pawned the stolen gold at a finance company to obtain loans.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
Deliberate plan to derail, paralyse SIR in West Bengal: EC affidavit in SC
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement