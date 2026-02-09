Karnataka cop arrested for role in robbery of Rs 5 lakh and 40 g of gold in wife’s village

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 37-year-old Karnataka Police constable who allegedly orchestrated a robbery committed by a gang of thieves has been arrested and suspended from service, officials said on Monday.
Pradeep Hanumantappa Naik, from Mudinakoppa in Haveri district, was working as a district armed reserve (DAR) constable in Haveri district. A 2008-batch constable, he had served as the driver for the Hirekerur police circle inspector for four years. The robbery took place in Hirekerur taluk.
According to Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, five masked robbers broke into the house of Mallangouda Patil in Nidnagilu village on the night of January 19. Wearing monkey caps and armed with knives, they threatened five people inside the house before fleeing with Rs 5 lakh in cash, 40 g of gold jewellery, and 244 g of silver.
The others who are arrested in the robbery case are Malleshappa Venkappa Naik from Shidenur village in Byadgi taluk, Kantesh Muttappa Waddar from Kerur village in Badami taluk, Ajeya Hanumant Salhalli from Belawadi in Bailhongal, Belagavi district, and Nagaraj Hanumant Waddar.
The Hirekerur police formed four teams and arrested the other accused. It was during the investigation that Naik’s role in planning and executing the theft emerged, the police said.
A police officer said, “Naik is married to a woman from Nidnagilu. He frequently visited the village and also claimed to be the beat constable in the area, which helped him gather information. Later, he passed the information to the robbers and fixed the date to execute the robbery. We are also looking at how Naik befriended the robbers. Phone conversations have revealed his involvement.”
The police said they seized Rs 52,000 in cash, 7.7 g of gold, a motorcycle used in the crime, and other items from the accused.
The investigation revealed the accused had pawned the stolen gold at a finance company to obtain loans.
