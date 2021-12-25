Karnataka cop arrested in connection with theft of two-wheelers in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old Karnataka police constable and a man from Rajasthan have been arrested in connection with the theft of two-wheelers in Bengaluru. Cops said that they have seized 53 two-wheelers worth Rs 77 lakh from them. Two minors, who were reportedly used by the duo to carry out the bike thefts, were also held.

The accused police constable has been identified as Honnappa Duradappa Malagi alias Ravi, who was associated with the Vidyaranyapura police station. He was working at the office of DCP (northeast) on deputation. The man from Rajasthan, identified as Ramesh (26), was his accomplice, cops said.

Police said that they were able to connect Malagi with the crimes while they were investigating the theft of a vehicle belonging to businessman Prasanna Kumar MD from his residence in Rajajinagar Industrial Town on October 29.

Police said Malagi had first come across the minors who worked at a service station for two-wheelers in Vidyaranyapura. Thereafter, he gave them shelter and lured them into committing the crimes.

Cops said that the minors stole two-wheelers mainly in areas like Nandini Layout, Vijayanagar, Yeshwanthpura, HMT Layout, Jalahalli cross, Gangamma circle, Peenya and Hebbal

They added that Malagi created fake RC books and sold off the vehicles in north Karnataka districts for an attractive price. They had got rid of at least 16 vehicles, police said. These vehicles were sold especially in Ranebennur and Haveri, said Sanjeev M Patil, DCP (West).