Karnataka contractor’s search drama: How a ‘grieving’ husband buried wife in courtyard and fooled a town for 24 days

The contractor, Prabhu Ratnakar, 46, informed relatives that his wife Sarojini, had gone missing and launched a "search" after 10 am, more than five hours after he had buried the body. (Express photo)

A 24-day-long search drama by a contractor in Karnataka’s Vijayapura for his missing wife reached its climax after the police exhumed the woman’s body from the house premises on Wednesday.

According to the police, Prabhu Ratnakar, 46, had murdered his wife on January 24, buried the body in the courtyard, and was relentlessly staging the search drama for Sarojini, 45, to avoid suspicion.

The incident has been reported from Devara Hipparagi town in the Vijayapura district.

According to the police, Ratnakar reported the missing incident to the Devara Hipparagi police station on February 2 and filed a complaint claiming that his wife left home on the morning of January 24 to do some shopping ahead of the family’s scheduled temple visit two days later, and did not return after that.