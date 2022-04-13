Karnataka CM likely to seek resignation of Eshwarappa over FIR in contractor death case

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to seek the resignation of state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday following the registration of an FIR against him for alleged abetment of suicide of a civil contractor in Udupi.

In Mysuru on Wednesday, Eshwarappa had said he was willing to step down if Bommai sought his resignation.

“An FIR has been registered. I will be speaking to Eshwarappa. I will speak to him to find out his programme. We will discuss some issues on the phone and I will also discuss some issues in person as well. I do not know what has been said by Eshwarappa, and I will find out after holding discussions with him,” Bommai said in Mangaluru this morning.

“We need to have a discussion on the incident that has occurred and the FIR that has been registered,” Bommai added.

The Karnataka Chief Minister is expected to return to Bengaluru this afternoon and hold a meeting with Eshwarappa.

Congress leaders meet the Governor on Wednesday. Congress leaders meet the Governor on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress approached Governor Thawarchand Gehlot this morning and sought the dismissal of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet.

Bommai said, “The Opposition is trying to find fault in the matter, but an investigation will reveal the truth. We have to find out if there are any persons behind this incident. There is a lot of background to the incident and it has to be investigated.”

“We will proceed as per the law, and there will be no favouritism. The seniors in the party are aware of all the developments,” he added.

Santhosh Patil was found dead at Shambhavi Hotel in Udupi, a police officer said. (Photo: Twitter/@siddaramaiah) Santhosh Patil was found dead at Shambhavi Hotel in Udupi, a police officer said. (Photo: Twitter/@siddaramaiah)

Contractor Santhosh Patil died on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide. In a note found, he placed blame on Eshwarappa and the non-payment of his bills.

The Congress has demanded the dismissal of Eshwarappa from the government, registration of an abetment of suicide case, and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The party has also sought the arrest of Eshwarappa.