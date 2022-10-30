‘Harassed for commission’, Huballi contractor writes to President Murmu, PM Modi seeking nod for mercy killing

Even as allegations of government officials seeking ‘40 per cent commission’ from civil contractors have been haunting the BJP regime in Karnataka, a contractor has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission for mercy killing after allegedly being harassed by officials for commission to release funds worth Rs 61 lakh that he had spent on a contract.

Hubballi resident Basavaraj Amargol, 34, said Sunday that he has no choice but to end his life as government officials refused to release funds for the bills he had submitted. According to the contractor, he had provided Covid-19 supplies worth over Rs 84 lakh in around 41 gram panchayat areas in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru in January 2021 after taking a work order from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department. The materials he supplied included hand gloves, gum boots, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), fogging machines and other equipment.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amargol said he also submitted bills for the same but received only Rs 23 lakh, and went on to allege that the officials had been harassing him seeking commission to clear each and every bill in order to release the rest of the amount.

“I wrote to the Prime Minister’s office four times and met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai twice, explaining my ordeal. The local MLA also directed to release the money but since then, the officials have been giving one reason or the other to send me away from their office,” he said.

“I had taken loans to manage the funds, and with interest it now amounts to Rs 63 lakh. The panchayat development officer is asking for a 20 per cent cut. The other staff, including local elected representatives of grama panchayats, are demanding more than 20 per cent commission. After I approached the chief minister’s office, nobody has sought commission but they have also refused to release the remaining funds,” Amargol explained.

“People who gave me loans have approached the police and are threatening to book a cheating case. My GST number has been cancelled because I haven’t been able to pay tax on time and they are threatening to issue a letter to the bank to attach my account. How can I survive, under such circumstances,” asked Amargol, who has a wife and a one-year-old child at home.

“I have spent about Rs 5 lakh to meet the chief secretary and the chief minister. I had to stay for more than 20 days in Bengaluru to get an appointment to meet them,” he added.