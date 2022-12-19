Teacher beats 10-year-old schoolboy to death in Karnataka’s Gadag district

The police have launched a manhunt to nab a temporary school teacher following the death of a Class IV student of a government school in Hadali village under Gadag district in Karnataka Monday.

The accused allegedly beat the boy, Bharath Barikeri, 10, and also flung him from the first floor of the school building even as his mother Geetha Barikeri, also a guest teacher at the school, tried to stop the beating, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Muthappa Yellappa Kuri, 45.

“We do not know the exact reason for the guest teacher to attack the student. Once the teacher is arrested, the motive will be known,” Nargund DSP Shivanand Katagi said.

According to the police, Kuri did not stop beating the child even as attempts were made by the student’s mother and two others to stop the beating. The guest teacher allegedly hit the boy’s mother and a couple of other persons with a shovel in a fit of rage causing serious injuries.

The police have registered a case of murder against the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.