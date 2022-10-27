Karnataka: 1 dead, 94 hospitalised due to contaminated water in Mudenoor village

One person died and 94 people, including 20 children, were hospitalised on Wednesday after drinking contaminated water at Mudenoor village in Ramdurg taluk of Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after the water supply pipeline developed a crack, allowing drain water to seep into it, locals said. The deceased has been identified as Shivappa (70) and the condition of five others is said to be serious.

After consuming the water, the locals complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to government and private hospitals in Ramdurg. Ninety-four people, including 44 men, 30 women and 20 children, were affected, officials said.

Following the incident, state Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s family was cleared by the Chief Minister’s Office. “Other victims are responding to treatment and are recuperating,” he said.

The minister also urged people to avoid consuming tap water directly and asked them to make use of the RO (reverse osmosis) plants set up in villages for drinking water purposes.

Earlier in June this year, three people died and more than 60 people were hospitalised in Raichur after drinking contaminated water.