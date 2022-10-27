scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Karnataka: 1 dead, 94 hospitalised due to contaminated water in Mudenoor village

The incident occurred after a water supply pipeline developed a crack, allowing drain water to seep into it, locals said.

The incident occurred at the Mudenoor village in Karnataka after the water supply pipeline developed a crack. (Representational image via Unsplash)

One person died and 94 people, including 20 children, were hospitalised on Wednesday after drinking contaminated water at Mudenoor village in Ramdurg taluk of Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after the water supply pipeline developed a crack, allowing drain water to seep into it, locals said. The deceased has been identified as Shivappa (70) and the condition of five others is said to be serious.

After consuming the water, the locals complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to government and private hospitals in Ramdurg. Ninety-four people, including 44 men, 30 women and 20 children, were affected, officials said.

Following the incident, state Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s family was cleared by the Chief Minister’s Office. “Other victims are responding to treatment and are recuperating,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the cityPremium
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the city
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economyPremium
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...

The minister also urged people to avoid consuming tap water directly and asked them to make use of the RO (reverse osmosis) plants set up in villages for drinking water purposes.

More from Bangalore

Earlier in June this year, three people died and more than 60 people were hospitalised in Raichur after drinking contaminated water.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 02:41:14 pm
Next Story

SP leader Azam Khan convicted in 2019 hate speech case

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement