Reading of preamble, quiz competition to mark Constitution Day in Karnataka schools, PU colleges

The department of school education in Karnataka on Monday issued a circular stating that all schools must celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

To teach constitutional values and principles to students, the circular highlights the need to conduct ‘Know Your Constitution’ programme in government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges.

The department has directed all schools and PU colleges to conduct a series of activities to celebrate the Constitution Day, including asking students to read the preamble of the Constitution together at 11 am.

In addition, the department also directed schools and PU colleges to create awareness on fundamental rights and duties, and hold discussions and quiz competitions on various aspects of the Constitution.

Dr Niranjanaradhya, academician and founding member of Coordinating Forum of Karnataka School Development and Monitoring Committees, welcomed the move, saying that such efforts would help students to adopt and apply constitutional values in life at an early age.

He also suggested that, department should also take steps to explain articles 15, 21, 21A, 25, 39E, 39F, 46, 47 to the students along with the principles of the Constitution. He suggested that students write the preamble of the Constitution and read it out loud before their family members at home. Niranjanaradhya also recommended that the department distribute five copies of the Kannada version of the Constitution to all school libraries in the state.