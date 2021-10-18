Karnataka Cong’s image consultancy firm among entities searched by I-T

The Income Tax department has conducted searches on entities across seven locations in Bengaluru, Surat, Chandigarh and Mohali, and has unearthed unaccounted investments and bogus expenditures.

In Bengaluru, the search was conducted on DesignBoxed Creative Private Limited — an image consultancy firm reportedly hired by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar to strategise the Congress campaign ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the I-T department said, “Incriminating evidence found reveals that the group has been engaged in obtaining accommodation entries using an entry operator. The entry operator has admitted to have facilitated transfer of cash and unaccounted income of the group through hawala operators. Inflation of expenditure and under-reporting of revenue has also been detected. The group has also been found to be indulging in unaccounted cash payments.”

In a statement, DesignBoxed co-founder Naresh Arora said, “Income Tax raids on DesignBoxed and me and our associates found absolutely nothing — no unaccounted valuables of any kind… They targeted me and my colleagues only because we have been working for the opposition… Apart from trying to find anything remotely incriminatory against top Congress leaders, the raids were intended to intimidate a self-made professional and political campaign management firm so that they don’t work for India’s main opposition party.”