scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Karnataka Congress’s second poll ‘guarantee’: Monthly Rs 2,000 for female head of every household

At the party’s Naa Nayaki rally, Priyanka Gandhi says the BJP is busy creating distractions such as the textbook row and has pocketed Rs 1.5 lakh crore through bribes.

Priyanka Gandhi, BangalorePriyanka Gandhi with her supporters in Bengaluru on Monday. (Twitter/ @incindia)
Listen to this article
Karnataka Congress’s second poll ‘guarantee’: Monthly Rs 2,000 for female head of every household
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Congress announced Monday that it would provide Rs 2,000 per month to the female heads of all families if voted to power in Karnataka.

This is the second “guarantee” given by the Congress in the poll-bound state. Last week, during the launch of its Prajadhwani Yatra, the party announced 200 units of free power to all households.

The new promise, to be implemented as the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, was announced by state Congress president D K Shivakumar at the party’s Naa Nayaki rally attended by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The money will be directly debited to the accounts of beneficiaries every month, Priyanka said.

Road to 2024 |Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep… the many layers of BJP strategy

According to the Congress, the initiative is meant to reduce “the burden of exorbitant LPG prices and the costly daily expenses that a woman has to bear…” as “the Congress wants to provide financial independence to each woman of Karnataka”.

Priyanka, in her address, trained guns at the BJP government and accused it of indulging in rampant corruption. She alleged that by taking 40 per cent commission as bribes, the government had pocketed Rs 1.5 lakh crore. “You have to pay bribes for everything (in Karnataka),” she said.

Life has become unaffordable, but nobody is holding the government accountable, Priyanka said. “So they are busy creating distractions,” she said, citing the textbook controversy as an example.

Political Pulse |Karnataka: The die is caste, and the game begins

The BJP’s policy works to benefit only a few and these few become richer and richer, she added.

Advertisement

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah alleged that though the BJP had been in power in the state for the past three years, it did not come up with a single programme for women.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession

After the Congress announced 200 units of free power, the BJP has started making false assurances to woo the voters, he said.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 16:34 IST
Next Story

WATCH: ‘That’s exactly what I wanted’, Matt Renshaw calls picking a wicket on mic and delivers next ball in BBL

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close