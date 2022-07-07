scorecardresearch
Karnataka: Cong MLA has disproportionate assets worth Rs 87 crore, says ACB citing ED report

In a raid that lasted two days, 85 ACB officials conducted search operations at five locations linked to Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and seized several documents

By: Express News Service |
July 7, 2022 9:43:21 am
Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan (File)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Karnataka on Wednesday cited an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report and said that Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 87 crore, 2,031 per cent more than his known sources of income.

Newsmaker |Transport business to casinos, in driver’s seat and out of it: Karnataka Cong MLA now under ACB lens

Following the ED report, in a raid that lasted two days, 85 ACB officials conducted search operations at five locations linked to Khan and seized several documents. According to ACB officials, Khan’s residence in Cantonment railway zone, flat at Silver Oak apartment, guest house at Sadashivanagar and National Travels office at Kalasipalya were raided.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Khan had declared assets worth Rs 40.34 crore and liabilities of Rs 22.78 crore.

In August 2021, Khan’s properties were raided by the ED following a report by the income tax department. Later, he was summoned by ED officials who sought clarifications in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. Khan was reportedly also questioned about his disproportionate assets. Khan is known to be close to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

