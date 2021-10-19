Karnataka: Tweet by Congress calling PM ‘angootha-chhaap’ removed after Shivakumar calls it ‘uncivil’

After the Karnataka unit of Congress received flak for its tweet calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “angootha chap” (illiterate), the party’s state chief D K Shivakumar withdrew the tweet and admitted it fell short of standards of “civil and parliamentary” language in political discourse.

The tweet, posted from the official handle of Karnataka Congress, triggered a strong response from the BJP, which termed it as “crass” and “in poor taste”. The tweet in Kannada said, “Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn’t learn there too. Even though begging is prohibited, people who are lazy have made the country’s people beggars. The country is suffering because of #angoothachhaapmodi.”

‘Angootha-chhaap’ is derogatorily used for a person who can’t read or write and uses his or her thumb for a signature. Reacting to the post, BJP Karnataka spokesperson Malavika Avinash said, “Only Congress can stoop so low and the comment did not even merit a response.”

After the post was deleted, Shivakumar asked the social media team to take strict action against the people involved in posting it. “I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn,” Shivakumar tweeted Monday.