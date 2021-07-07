scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Karnataka: BJP’s insensitivity responsible for fuel prices strangling commoners, Cong alleges

State Congress chief DK Shivakumar, participating in the protest in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, said, "Fuel prices exceeding the Rs 100-mark has strangled commoners. Nothing but BJP's insensitivity is responsible for this situation. How can the common man afford this cost, which equates to robbery?"

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
July 7, 2021 9:01:12 pm
State Congress chief DK Shivakumar during the protest in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district (Express Photo)

The Karnataka Congress Wednesday took out cycle rallies across all 224 Assembly constituencies in the state protesting the “unprecedented hike” in fuel prices and “anti-people policies” of the BJP-led central and state governments.

State Congress chief DK Shivakumar, participating in the protest in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, said, “Fuel prices exceeding the Rs 100-mark has strangled commoners. Nothing but BJP’s insensitivity is responsible for this situation. How can the common man afford this cost, which equates to robbery?”

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru, “It is high time the Centre decided to bring down the high tax amount charged for each litre of fuel. This has been lives on a daily basis, these days more adversely as the common citizen is still trying to bounce back from the Covid crisis.”

Ramalinga Reddy, working president of the party’s state unit, said the hike in fuel prices has led to essential commodities becoming more expensive over the past year.

