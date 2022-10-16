scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Karnataka Congress leader Prathiba Kulai slams police for issuing summons to Surathkal toll gate protesters at midnight

The summons was in connection with a protest planned by the Surathkal Toll Gate Virodhi Samithi on October 18 demanding that the toll gate at Surathkal near Mangaluru be removed.

prathiba kulai"I am a social worker and not a terrorist," Prathiba Kulai wrote on Facebook. (Photo: Prathibha Kulai/ Facebook)

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee co-coordinator and former corporator Prathiba Kulai has hit out at the police for allegedly knocking on the doors of Surathkal toll gate protesters late at night for issuing summons.

In a Facebook post, the Congress worker said that five police personnel from Surathkal visited her house at around 11.45 pm to serve the summons. “I am a social worker and not a terrorist,” she wrote, noting that her 74-year-old mother-in-law was in shock as the police knocked on her doors late in the night.

“Since I was not at home, I have not received the notice… Are women safe in Mangaluru? Can anyone come to the house where women are residing and knock on its doors in the middle of the night? What kind of democracy is this,” she said, adding that the local BJP MLA and MP have ‘lost their mind’ over the toll gate protest.

The summons was in connection with a protest planned by the Surathkal Toll Gate Virodhi Samithi on October 18 demanding that the toll gate at Surathkal near Mangaluru be removed. It directed the activists to appear before the deputy commissioner of police Monday, October 17.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Muneer Katipalla said that the protesters would go ahead with the protest despite the police demand to appear before them and furnish a Rs 2 lakh bond.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar maintained that “preventive proceedings were carried out on some individuals” in the wake of “some provocative calls and statements made by some major participants of the agitation”.

“Privacy of every individual is to be respected and more so for women,” he said, adding that a report was sought from the assistant commissioner of police (Mangaluru north) about the midnight summons.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 03:41:53 pm
