Karnataka Congress postpones protest after Kodagu administration clamps prohibitory orders

Days after Congress announced the ‘Kodagu Chalo’ protest on August 26 and the BJP planned a convention on the same day, the Kodagu district administration Tuesday clamped prohibitory orders between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27. The situation in the district turned tense after BJP workers threw eggs at former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s convoy on August 18.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B C Satish Tuesday said they have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC and relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, aimed at maintaining peace and law and order in the district.

Hours later, Siddaramaiah announced that the protest scheduled on August 26 will be postponed and added “there is a conspiracy by the government to use police force”. According to the prohibitory orders, all kinds of gatherings of more than five persons, processions, rallies, protests, victory celebrations, bursting of crackers, protests wearing a black dress, waving black flags, shouting and sloganeering using loudspeakers will be banned during the period.

Siddaramaiah had recently made comments on Veer Savarkar’s photos being put up at Muslim areas and the former Chief Minister was criticised by the BJP. During Siddaramaiah’s visit to the flood-affected areas in Kodagu district on August 18, eggs were hurled at his car and black flags were waved. Terming it to be a “state sponsored” protest, Congress workers and Siddaramaiah’s supporters had staged a protest and had organised a protest in Kodagu.

Meanwhile, BJP has organised a Jana Jagruthi Samavesha, a convention, on the same day in Madikeri. Both the events were expected to draw a huge crowd in the communally-sensitive Kodagu district. An official word on the event is awaited. The district administration’s orders came after home minister Araga Jnanendra’s Tuesday said both the events will pose a threat to the peace and communal harmony of the common public.

However, the prohibitory orders have not gone down well with the BJP as Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan questioned the government’s move. He said, “We do not know if the government ordered it. We will ask the deputy commissioner to withdraw the orders and I will speak to the chief minister also.”