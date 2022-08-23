scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Karnataka Congress postpones protest after Kodagu administration clamps prohibitory orders

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said “there is a conspiracy by the government to use police force”.

Siddaramaiah announced that the protest scheduled on August 26 will be postponed. (File Photo)

Days after Congress announced the ‘Kodagu Chalo’ protest on August 26 and the BJP planned a convention on the same day, the Kodagu district administration Tuesday clamped prohibitory orders between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27. The situation in the district turned tense after BJP workers threw eggs at former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s convoy on August 18.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B C Satish Tuesday said they have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC and relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, aimed at maintaining peace and law and order in the district.

Hours later, Siddaramaiah announced that the protest scheduled on August 26 will be postponed and added “there is a conspiracy by the government to use police force”. According to the prohibitory orders, all kinds of gatherings of more than five persons, processions, rallies, protests, victory celebrations, bursting of crackers, protests wearing a black dress, waving black flags, shouting and sloganeering using loudspeakers will be banned during the period.

Siddaramaiah had recently made comments on Veer Savarkar’s photos being put up at Muslim areas and the former Chief Minister was criticised by the BJP. During Siddaramaiah’s visit to the flood-affected areas in Kodagu district on August 18, eggs were hurled at his car and black flags were waved. Terming it to be a “state sponsored” protest, Congress workers and Siddaramaiah’s supporters had staged a protest and had organised a protest in Kodagu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...

Meanwhile, BJP has organised a Jana Jagruthi Samavesha, a convention, on the same day in Madikeri. Both the events were expected to draw a huge crowd in the communally-sensitive Kodagu district. An official word on the event is awaited. The district administration’s orders came after home minister Araga Jnanendra’s Tuesday said both the events will pose a threat to the peace and communal harmony of the common public.

More from Bangalore

However, the prohibitory orders have not gone down well with the BJP as Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan questioned the government’s move. He said, “We do not know if the government ordered it. We will ask the deputy commissioner to withdraw the orders and I will speak to the chief minister also.”

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:32:48 pm
Next Story

Watch: This mistake in Shamshera has netizens in splits

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Premium
NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement