Padayatras, local manifestos, national flag marches: Karnataka Congress puts on thinking cap for 2023 polls

The opposition Congress in Karnataka began a two-day brainstorming session with its senior state functionaries on Thursday to draw up plans to bring the party back to power in the state in the 2023 assembly polls with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar calling on leaders to dedicate 15 to 20 days every month to building the party at the grassroots level.

Padayatras at the district level, localised manifestos, marches with the national flag at the state and district level in the week leading up to the 75th anniversary of Indian independence are among the strategies outlined by the Congress to mobilise the party into poll mode.

“Going forward, the AICC has given a time-bound programme for every booth and every panchayat to see that all the groups and committees are formed in a proper timeline. We have to implement it,” Shivakumar said in his inaugural address at the Congress Navsankalp Chintan Shibir.

“The AICC has also sought a padayatra in every district. From August 9 to 15, we should hold a march with the national flag in every district headquarter. On the occasion of the 75th year of independence, we must hold a big march in Bengaluru with the national flag,” Shivakumar said.

“In addition, we must come up with issues concerning the state and decide what issues should be placed before the people. In every assembly constituency, there should be manifestos to address local concerns and issues. There should be a manifesto for every district and a manifesto for the state,” he said.

The brainstorming meeting will see Congress functionaries divided into six groups to discuss issues concerning farmers and agriculture, social justice and empowerment, economy and price rise, organisation, youth-education-women-children-religious issues, and political issues.

“The deliberations will result in a resolution called the Bengaluru declaration. The larger issues will be taken to a political affairs committee to be constituted shortly,” AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said.

“We will emerge from the Navsankalp Shibir of Karnataka with greater vigour, new resolution, new determination to surge ahead and ensure that Congress becomes the vehicle for restoration of glory of state of Karnataka and the restoration of Karnataka’s prime position as an IT hub, intellectual hub, education hub, innovation hub, employment hub and preserve the progressive and peace-oriented DNA which runs through every Kannadiga,” Surjewala said.

KPCC chief Shivakumar said the meetings would not waste time discussing the BJP but will consider issues that have been delivered to the doorstep of the Congress by the BJP. “We should not waste time discussing the BJP but they have dropped many things at our doorstep. Corruption has soared and state revenues have sunk. In this context, we have to draw up strategies on bringing these issues before the people,” Shivakumar said.

“This is a time to give a message to the state and the country by showing our unity and intent. We have to collect all our thoughts and give a big message to the state. Our future, your future and the future of the nation must be kept in mind,” the KPCC chief said.

“Here, individuals are not important but the party is important. We should keep personal issues apart and with the 2023 election in view and the 2024 election in view we must aim to bring this party to power and along with that the values and ethics of the Congress must be kept in mind,” he said.

“You have to give 15 to 20 days of your time in a month to the Congress party. You have to hold meetings in gram panchayats compulsorily. You have to identify differences of opinions in the panchayats and set it right. You have to organise special programmes for local leaders to join the Congress,” Shivakumar said.

AICC general secretary Surjewala said the Congress will attempt to demolish the myth of good governance surrounding the BJP. “The systematic design and diabolical methodology adopted by the (Basavaraj) Bommai government and the BJP and RSS to destroy the progress, prosperity, peace, brotherhood and harmony in the state and to put a put a lid on the 40 per cent government and on the jobs for sale racket being run with the active connivance of the government…The myth is demolished,” he said.

Congress leaders attending the Chintan Shibir were provided with booklets on the AICC’s recent Rajasthan brainstorming session and circulars and responsibilities were given to each functionary by the AICC.