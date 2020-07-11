Karnataka Congress office sealed after MLAs, staff test positive

According to sources, KPCC office is sealed till Monday for sanitisation by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP). According to sources, KPCC office is sealed till Monday for sanitisation by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP).

Days after Karnataka Congress conducted its President DK Shivakumar’s swearing-in ceremony, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) head office in Bengaluru was sealed on Friday after Congress legislators tested positive for Covid-19. According to sources, KPCC office is sealed till Monday for sanitisation by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP).

Congress MLAs Ajay Singh from Jewargi constituency, Abbayya Prasad from Hubballi-Dharwad East constituency, and H D Ranganath from Kunigal tested positive. All of them had participated in Shivakumar’s oath-taking ceremony on July 2.

Singh, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Dharam Singh said that he was asymptomatic and would be quarantined for two weeks. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and will be in quarantine for 2 weeks. Would request the people who were my primary contacts to take the necessary precautions. Do stay safe.,” Singh said in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Prasad got admitted to the designated hospital at Hubballi and Ranganath, who is also brother-in-law of Shivakumar was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday.

Anekal Congress MLA B Shivanna tested positive earlier this week. Shivanna with his son and daughter, who also tested positive, are admitted in the COVID-19 facility. Other than the MLAs, over 50 staff members of Karnataka Congress party office took the COVID 19 test recently and four of them have tested positive.

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa quarantined himself after few staff posted at his official residence ‘Krishna’ tested positive for COVID-19. Yediyurappa had clarified that he is healthy and will work from his personal residence in Bengaluru for the next few days. In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, he said, “Since a few staff at my official residence ‘Krishna’ have tested positive for COVID19, I will be working from my personal residence for the next few days. I will issue orders and suggestions via video conferencing. There is no need to worry. I am healthy.”

On Monday, Mandya Independent Lok Sabha MP and actress Sumalatha Ambareesh also tested positive and was under home quarantine. Sumalatha is also a renowned south Indian actress who is the widow of late actor and politician Ambareesh.

