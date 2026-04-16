‘A dangerous signal’: Islamic scholars slam Karnataka Congress for action against minority leaders

Ulama-E-Karnataka said the Muslim community is not happy with the decision of CM Siddaramaiah (File photo).

The decision by the Karnataka Congress leadership to act against MLCs Naseer Ahmed and Abdul Jabbar over alleged attempts to sabotage the party’s prospects in the Davanagere South bypoll has drawn backlash from Islamic scholars. Condemning the move, Ulama-E-Karnataka, a body of scholars, said Thursday that the move has caused both disgruntlement and despair among the community.

The Ulama-E-Karnataka held a news conference announcing it would meet with community members “to discuss appropriate measures to uphold the interest, honour and dignity of the community”.

A section of Muslim leaders, including Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, has come under fire following the April 9 polls, along with the two MLCs. Jabbar resigned as the chairman of the KPCC minority department last week and was stripped of the party’s primary membership on April 15.