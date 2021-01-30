Karnataka Congress MLC caught watching porn in House, denies charge

Karnataka Congress MLC Prakash Rathod was allegedly seen scrolling through pornographic content on his phone in the Karnataka Vidhan Parishad on Friday, reported few local news channels.

The visuals of Rathod purportedly watching pornographic content on his mobile phone during proceedings in the legislative council were aired by Kannada channels. He, however, denied the charge.

In the video, Rathod could be seen scrolling through some visual content which is blurred for television broadcast.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Rathod said he was looking for information stored on his mobile phone for a question to be posed to the government during Question Hour and was deleting certain contents that he had received, as the storage was full.

“I was looking for information. As there were too many messages, I was deleting a few as my phone storage was full. I don’t know what the media is showing,” he said.

This isn’t the first incident of legislators watching porn in the Assembly. In 2012, three ministers were allegedly caught on camera watching porn on their smartphones while the House was in session.

Lakshman Savadi, CC Patil and Krishna Palemar tendered their resignations a day after regional TV channels went big with footage of their alleged act on February 7, 2012. The controversy and the national outrage it evoked came as a major embarrassment for the BJP, which was the ruling party at the time.