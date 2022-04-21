scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Karnataka Congress MLA’s gunman arrested in sub-inspector recruitment scam

The total number of arrests reached 10 while a BJP leader is absconding even as her husband is in custody. The scam came to light after an aspirant was revealed to have secured 100 marks despite having attempted only 21 questions of 1.5 marks each in the exam attended by 54,041 candidates.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 21, 2022 9:34:58 pm
Officials of the Karnataka police’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested the gunman of a Congress MLA and a police constable on Thursday in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment scam, taking the number of arrests in the case to 10.

Hayyali Desai, gunman of Afzalpur MLA MY Patil, was arrested while accompanying the latter near the Ram Mandir in Kalaburgi, said a police officer.

The other arrested accused is Rudragouda Patil.

Explained |Explained: The Karnataka PSI recruitment scam in which a BJP leader’s house was raided

The scam came to light after it was revealed that one of the aspirants, Veeresh, secured 100 marks and got the seventh rank despite having attempted only 21 questions of 1.5 marks each in Paper-2 of the recruitment examination. As many as 54,041 candidates appeared for the exam held in October 2021 to fill up 545 posts.

The investigation revealed that aspirants were given good marks in return for bribes up to Rs 70-80 lakh. It is learnt that Desai had secured first place in the written examination in the Kalyana Karnataka region, which enjoys special special reservation status under Article 371 (J) of the Constitution.

BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, who runs Gyan Jyothi Institution, is wanted in the case but absconding. Sources said she had approached a court for anticipatory bail. Her husband, Rajesh Hagaragi, is in judicial custody in the case.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Divya was not holding any important post in the ruling party and added that the guilty would not be spared. “The CID has been given a free hand. Other parties have a history of covering up similar cases during their rule. We can recall times when PSI (police sub-inspector) tests were conducted three or four times,” he said in Kalaburagi.

“The case was handed over to the CID when differences were noticed in answer scripts… Heads of educational institutions in Kalaburagi have been questioned. The head of Gyan Jyothi School is absconding and efforts are being made to nab her,” he added.

Reacting to the Opposition demand for a court-supervised or CBI inquiry, Bommai said, “A decision on the further course would be taken after getting the interim report of the probe.”

