Amid drought debate, Karnataka Congress MLA quits for second time in 2 months

Karnataka Congress MLA Yashvantharayagouda Patil has resigned from the Assembly alleging a delay in declaring two taluks drought-hit. This was the second time in two months he had submitted his resignation letter, but the Speaker rejected it on technical grounds.

Patil wanted drought-hit status for Indi and Chadachan taluks in Vijayapura district, which fall under his constituency. In his resignation letter dated September 22, the Indi MLA alleged disparity in declaring taluks drought-hit, providing ammunition to Opposition BJP legislators who targeted the government in the Assembly over the drought situation on Wednesday.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Patil had tried to contact his office and that he had spoken to the MLA.