Karnataka Congress MLA asked not to give police details of ‘SI test malpractice’ clip

The Karnataka Congress has directed its MLA Priyank Kharge not to appear before police investigating the sub-inspector recruitment scam, a day after he was asked to provide details of an audio clip he had released alleging malpractice in a sub-inspector test.

“Priyank is a spokesperson of the party and has shared information with the media. We do have a wing in the party which looks into the irregularities of the government. Instead of nabbing the culprits, the government has resorted to attack the messenger. The party has directed Priyank Kharge to not to respond to the notice and not to appear before the investigating team,” said DK Shivakumar, the state Congress chief, on Monday. He asked why BJP MLC AH Vishwanath and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal were not issued similar notices when they raised corruption allegations.

On Saturday, Kharge released a phone conversation in which two people were purportedly heard discussing paying money to get a sub-inspector job. A day later, he received a notice from Crime Investigation Department to appear before it and disclose details of his allegation.

“It is hilarious that CID has asked me to furnish ‘information’ on the #PSI545scam. Shows the Department’s incompetence in comprehending the evidence available in public domain. These intimidating tactics won’t work. Govt needs to answer 57000 youths who have taken the PSI exam,” Kharge tweeted Sunday.

An examination held in October 2021 to hire 545 sub-inspectors, in which around 54,041 students appeared, is the subject of the investigation. After allegations of aspirants paying bribes to get selected surfaced, the police have arrested 11 accused in the case including Rajesh Hagargi, husband of BJP leader Divya Hagargi. They recovered 35 hall tickets from the house of Rudragouda Patil, another accused in the scam, on Sunday. The police also suspect Patil, in 13-days’ custody now, was involved in rigging multiple government recruitment exams.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Examination Authority has filed a complaint with Bengaluru city police alleging that a question paper of an examination to hire assistant professors for government first-grade colleges was leaked hours before the examination. A person named Sowmya R, (32), has been taken into custody in the case.

After a video went viral showing a person dictating answers to a candidate, a police source said that an examination held in December 2021 to recruit junior engineers for the Public Works Department was suspected to have been rigged with the help of Bluetooth devices. The Indian Express could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

On Sunday, Kharge’s twitter account was allegedly hacked for a few hours and it was restored later.