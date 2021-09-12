Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar demands Centre to cut LPG prices by Rs 150

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar has urged the Union government to reduce the price of LPG gas cylinders by at least Rs 150. Prices of cylinders were raised by Rs 25 by key oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the latest revision.

The state Congress chief raised the demand through his video series ‘Ondu Prashne’ (one question), opposing the BJP’s “anti-people” policies. The BJP government has failed to address key issues bothering the common man, he said.

DK Shivakumar noted that the LPG price hike affected not only the poor but also the middle class, especially homemakers. “At present, an LPG cylinder costs around Rs 900 and the price has reached Rs 956 in Bidar district on Saturday. Refilling gas cylinders may skyrocket to Rs 1000 soon,” he said.

“People of the state are frustrated by such never-ending issues of livelihood. The country continues to reel under Covid-19 and many have lost jobs. People are struggling to bear family expenses. But, the government continues to increase the price of essentials. In our country, there are over 290 million domestic LPG customers and the central government’s subsidy has been stopped,” he added.

“I have visited various parts of the state and I have interacted with people from all walks of life. Each time I speak to them, irrespective of the economic class they belong to, they are faced with the same issue. The poor, middle class and also the rich everybody is facing the brunt of rising prices of LPG gas,” said DK Shivakumar.