Karnataka Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy raises banner of revolt

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy has openly criticised the party leadership for the debacle in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Ramalinga Reddy in a series of tweets said “not including the party veterans into the coalition ministry and lack of performance of some ministers has led to its poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka. Seniors like me were denied ministerial berths and I had never indulged in lobbying for cabinets berths.”

In the recent Loksabha polls in Karnataka BJP has swept winning 25 out of 28 seats in the state. “Lack of organisational vision, coordination and performance of few Congress ministers contributed to the party’s defeat in the state. Though the state has Congress government, the party workers in Karnataka were not encouraged by the leaders,” he added.

Ramalinga Reddy was a minister in the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state. Reddy was not inducted into the Cabinet led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the present coalition government. “Today’s situation is the result of having laid out a red carpet for newbies and immigrant leaders from other parties who know nothing. The state’s frontline leaders, as well as in-charges, stumbled when it came to resolving internal differences in the party,” he wrote.

Ramalinga Reddy is the MLA of BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru, held important portfolios like home and transport in the previous government.