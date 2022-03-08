Hijab controversy: Karnataka Congress leader held over ‘cut into pieces’ remark

Days after a viral video showed Congress Leader Mukarram Khan allegedly making inflammatory statements and saying whoever “opposes the hijab would be cut in pieces”, the Kalaburgi district police took him in their custody in Hyderabad Tuesday and said they will soon produce him before the court.

An FIR under Sections 153 (A), 298 and 295 of the Indian Penal Code was filed against Khan at Sedam police station.

In the purported viral video, he was heard saying, “We are born and brought up here, we will be living and ending our lives here in India. Those who are opposing the wearing of hijabs will be cut into pieces. One day, we will (all) die (but) don’t hurt our caste (religion). All castes are equal. No caste (should) suffer from injustice. You can wear anything. Who will be stopping you? We will not tolerate this.”