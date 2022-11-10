scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Karnataka Congress leader apologises for ‘Hindu’ remarks after protests

“The word ‘Hindu’ is derived from Persian. How did it come to India? The meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty,” Jarkiholi had said on November 6.

Karnataka congress, Satish Jarkiholi, Satish Jarkiholi hindu remarks, Indian Express, India news, current affairsCongress also distanced itself from Satish Jarkiholi’s remarks

Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi Wednesday withdrew his remarks on the origin of the word ‘Hindu’ and tendered an apology to those who were hurt by his remarks.

In a letter sent to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jarkiholi  urged him to set up an inquiry committee to probe those who “conspired to defame” him by “misinterpreting” his remarks made at an event in Chikkodi.

“I said that there were many articles which said that the word ‘Hindu’ had a bad meaning and that it is necessary to be discussed publicly. My speech was based on Wikipedia, books, dictionaries and works of historians. Some vested interests have branded me anti-Hindu. There is also a systematic ploy to defame me and damage my image,” he said in the letter, urging Bommai to probe those who created ruckus without explaining the real picture.

“One of the statements made at Nippani, which was twisted out of context, has stirred a controversy. Moreover, to ensure that there is no misconception among people, I am withdrawing the statements which were made with a good intention. I also regret the hurt felt by people due to my statement,” he said.

While the Congress distanced itself from the remarks and condemned it, BJP lashed out at the former minister and demanded his ouster from the party. The BJP staged protests in all district centres Wednesday, demanding action against Jarkiholi.

