Karnataka Congress government to mark 3 years with Tumakuru event tomorrow; BJP says ‘achievements only visible on paper’

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Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Monday said the revenue department will hand over title deeds to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries at the public event to be held in Tumakuru on Tuesday to commemorate the third anniversary of the formation of the Congress government in the state.
“We had several assurances in our manifesto. We will convey to the public the assurances we fulfilled at the gathering,” he added.
Asked if the party is using the occasion as a show of strength amid the alleged power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, the home minister dismissed the suggestion and replied, “We are organising it to tell the people that we walked the talk.”
Meanwhile, the event, which has been named ‘Sadhana Samavesha’, has attracted criticism from the BJP. Leader of Opposition R Ashok slammed it as a Congress party convention. “For namesake, they have put my name in the invitation, along with that of Union Ministers (from Karnataka). Who will attend this?” he asked.
The event, he said, was being held on the graves of farmers who died by suicide in the state. “They are misusing the tax money of the people,” Ashok added.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra asked what great achievement the state government was celebrating by organising the convention. He hit out at the government for ‘failing’ to fill vacant government posts.
“Your achievements are only visible on paper, (and) on advertising hoardings,” he said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is slated to attend the Sadhana Samavesha event.
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