Karnataka Congress government to mark 3 years with Tumakuru event tomorrow; BJP says ‘achievements only visible on paper’

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Monday said the revenue department will hand over title deeds to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries at the public event to be held in Tumakuru on Tuesday to commemorate the third anniversary of the formation of the Congress government in the state.

“We had several assurances in our manifesto. We will convey to the public the assurances we fulfilled at the gathering,” he added.

Asked if the party is using the occasion as a show of strength amid the alleged power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, the home minister dismissed the suggestion and replied, “We are organising it to tell the people that we walked the talk.”