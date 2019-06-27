Karnataka Congress to form panchayat-level committees after humiliating Lok Sabha defeat

The Karnataka state Congress leadership has decided to form panchayat-level committees, in a bid to strengthen the party’s reach in the state. Confirming the decision, Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal said in Bangalore, “There is a unanimous decision among the top leadership of the party that panchayat-level committees should be formed in between the block and booth levels. This process will be completed within three months.”

Venugopal added that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (which was dissolved last week by the AICC) will be reconstituted within three weeks. “Strict guidelines will be followed with regard to the selection of new office-bearers. They will be selected strictly based on merit,” he said.

After presiding over a review meeting with 21 Congress candidates who were defeated in Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he added that reconstitution of DCCs, block-level and booth-level committees will follow. “A three-day state-level leadership camp will also be conducted to discuss how to move forward to strengthen the party in Karnataka,” he said.

The BJP had won 25 out of the 28 seats from Karnataka while coalition partners Congress and JD(S) struggled by winning only one seat each.

Venugopal also met senior leaders of the party after the review meeting. KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao is expected to brief the media Thursday in Bangalore to elaborate on the decisions taken during the meetings held on Wednesday.