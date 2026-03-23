Karnataka Congress faces rebellion from within over Davangere South bypoll pick

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday expressed confidence that the Congress would win the Davanagere South Assembly seat in the upcoming bypoll, a rebellion within the party notwithstanding.

Bypolls will be held on April 9 in Davanagere South and Bagalkot—seats that became vacant after the demise of Congress MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti, who represented them.

In Davanagere South, Congress faces rebellion from the Muslim community, which is unhappy over the choice of 27-year-old Samarth Mallikarjun as the party’s candidate. He is a third-generation politician from the Shivashankarappa family and the son of Mines and Geology Minister S S Mallikarjun and Davanagere MP Prabha Mallikarjun.