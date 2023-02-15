scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Karnataka Congress accuses BJP govt of floating tenders at inflated rates to fund upcoming polls

Congress chief D K Shivakumar claimed the chief minister’s office was involved in collecting commissions while clearing old bills and approving new projects.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar with Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and others during a press conference, February 15, 2023. (Image: Twitter @DKShivakumar)

The Congress in Karnataka has accused the state government of hurriedly floating tenders at the fag end of its tenure at inflated rates to collect funds for the BJP’s Assembly election campaign.

“Entire government – cutting across all departments – is in a hurry to float tenders. If a tender is worth Rs 500 crore, they have blown the estimation to Rs 1,000 crore,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said in a press conference Wednesday. The state cabinet was approving some of the tenders revised with inflated values, he alleged.

Shivakumar also claimed the chief minister’s office was involved in collecting commissions while clearing old bills and approving new projects. He alleged that BJP ministers and MLAs had been given the freedom to finalise contractors and were allotting tenders to contractors ready to provide funds for the upcoming elections.

Shivakumar also highlighted a letter by BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar in which the legislator had written to the additional chief secretary of the Water Resources department to revoke tenders worth Rs 22,2000 crore of the Upper Bhadra project, alleging that these were approved in an opaque manner.

Shekhar had complained that work orders were issued through allurement and pressure tactics. He had also alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore in tenders floated by Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd and Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd and other bodies under the Water Resources department.

Shivakumar told reporters that ministerial aspirants who failed to secure a berth in the state cabinet were given contracts for works to Rs 2,000 to 3,000 crore. “We have credible information. Bills of old works are pending. Bills are released only for such contractors who pay (commission). Moreover, the government has avoided floating tenders for many projects and are being taken up by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL),” he said.

“We are warning the government, contractors and officials. We will form the government in 45 days. We will cancel all tenders and investigate. No one will be spared,” the KPCC president said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said the contractors offering the highest commission were allowed to take up projects. “Bills (of completed works) worth more than Rs 20,000 crore were pending. These bills are not being cleared on priority, but on the commission assured (by contractors),” he said.

If this continues, the Congress will take it to a logical end and file cases against those involved. “We will constitute a commission of inquiry, and whoever is involved in corruption (and) nepotism will be exposed,” he said.

The state BJP government has been facing corruption allegations ever since Karnataka State Contractors Association wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office in 2021, complaining of up to 40 per cent commission to approve new projects and clear old bills.

The Opposition Congress took up the issue and carried out a ‘PayCM’ campaign last year to highlight the allegations against the government. Posters with QR codes and pictures of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying “PayCM” sprung up across Bengaluru in September 2022.

The Karnataka polls are set to be held before May 24 this year when the tenure of the Legislative Assembly ends.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 13:54 IST
