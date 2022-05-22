Karnataka Cong chief slams govt for relieving 11k mid-day meal workers without benefits

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar has questioned the state’s move directing the headmasters of government schools to relieve mid-day meal workers who have completed 60 years of age as of March 31, 2022, without extending them any financial benefits.

The Congress leader said, “11,000 mid-day meal workers in Karnataka have been retired for crossing the age of 60, with no pensions, no benefits and no financial assistance.”

Stressing how the abrupt decision will be a disservice to hundreds of mid-day meal workers to whom the government should instead owe gratitude for selflessly serving children, he remarked, “People who served our children for decades asked to just stop coming one day. Don’t we owe them our gratitude?”

Highlighting the party’s commitment to the welfare and upliftment of all sections of society, D K Shivakumar further stated that once the Congress party comes to power in 2023, not only will the party stand by them, but it will also ensure that their interests are protected.

Meanwhile, the Centre has approved the Karnataka government’s decision to keep eggs in the mid-day meal menu of schools in seven backward districts even in the next academic year, extending a pilot initiative to address malnutrition that was initially opposed by many religious seers in the state.

The development comes at a time when the state government is considering a proposal to add eggs to the mid-day meal menu in more districts. However, for now, it is official that the children in Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Kalburgi, Koppal, Bellary and Vijayapura will be the beneficiaries.