Karnataka power tussle: Mallikarjun Kharge says question of CM change does not arise

Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks come amid claims that D K Shivakumar will become the CM after the second half of May. (File Photo)

In yet another bid to quash rumours of an imminent change of guard in Karnataka’s Congress Government, All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday ruled out replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Responding to media queries about speculations regarding Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar replacing Siddaramaiah, Kharge said, “The question does not arise. There is a CM here already.”

Kharge’s remarks gain significance amid claims by legislators from the Shivakumar camp that the deputy chief minister will become the chief minister after the second half of May.

However, Kharge added that any change would take time. “If (Congress leaders) Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or I have to decide on the change, it will take time. Let’s see,” he said.