Karnataka power tussle: Mallikarjun Kharge says question of CM change does not arise

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In yet another bid to quash rumours of an imminent change of guard in Karnataka’s Congress Government, All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday ruled out replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Responding to media queries about speculations regarding Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar replacing Siddaramaiah, Kharge said, “The question does not arise. There is a CM here already.”
Kharge’s remarks gain significance amid claims by legislators from the Shivakumar camp that the deputy chief minister will become the chief minister after the second half of May.
However, Kharge added that any change would take time. “If (Congress leaders) Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or I have to decide on the change, it will take time. Let’s see,” he said.
On suggestions that Kharge himself should replace Siddaramaiah, the Congress president acknowledged that many leaders of the party said it would be better if he became the chief minister. He said that Sonia Gandhi usually makes major decisions such as a change of guard. “But now, the question does not arise at all,” the AICC chief said.
MLA Iqbal Hussain, a Shivakumar loyalist, said earlier this week that the deputy chief minister’s camp was hopeful he would take over from Siddaramaiah after his birthday on May 15.
Adding to the confusion were comments by MLA and former minister K N Rajanna, who said that Siddaramaiah was ready to step down if Rahul Gandhi asked him to.
Meanwhile, responding to media queries, Shivakumar dismissed claims that there was confusion over a change of guard in the state. “There is no confusion at all,” he said.
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