scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi

Shivakumar, 60, told reporters before stepping into the ED office at A P J Abdul Kalam Road that he was a "law abiding citizen" and hence he was deposing before the federal agency despite not knowing why was he exactly called.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar arrives at the ED office in Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Shivakumar, 60, told reporters before stepping into the ED office at A P J Abdul Kalam Road that he was a “law abiding citizen” and hence he was deposing before the federal agency despite not knowing why was he exactly called.

Also Read |ED sticks to summons, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar to appear before agency today

The senior Congress leader has been looking after the arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is traversing through Karnataka and walked along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Shivakumar had appeared before the ED last on September 19 in Delhi where he was questioned with regard to another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

The latest round of questioning pertains to Shivakumar and his MP brother D K Suresh donating an unspecified amount of money in the past to Young Indian, the company that owns National Herald.

More from Bangalore

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald money laundering case.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 11:21:12 am
Next Story

Hurricane Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement