Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar faces CBI heat again, agency conducts searches at properties

The CBI, which is probing a disproportionate assets case against D K Shivakumar, Monday carried out searches at properties belonging to the Congress’s Karnataka unit chief as well as at educational institutions run by his family.

The central agency is investigating the disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar from the period when he was a minister in the Congress government in Karnataka.

The latest searches come after the CBI in September this year carried out verification of documents pertaining to Shivakumar’s properties at Kanakapura, Dodda Aalahalli, and Santhe Kodihalli in the Bengaluru Rural district. Papers related to houses and other properties owned by Shivakumar were inspected.

“They (CBI) have visited some of the institutions in Bengaluru today. I do not know what they are looking for,” the Karnataka Congress chief said in Belagavi.

Shivakumar’s family is linked to a private school and medical college located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The CBI filed an FIR in October 2020 on charges of corruption against Shivakumar. The case has origins in IT searches carried out between August 2, 2017, and August 5, 2017, at some 70 premises linked to the Congress leader, who was then the energy minister in the Karnataka government.

Based on the searches in 2017, the Income Tax Department filed a complaint of tax evasion and false evidence against Shivakumar in 2018 and specifically the finding of Rs 8.59 crore in cash at four Delhi properties linked to associates. The Enforcement Directorate had then filed a case of money laundering on the basis of the IT department findings and the CBI filed a disproportionate assets case.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in September 2019 in connection with the money laundering case and was released on bail in October of that year. He became KPCC chief in March 2020. The charge sheet in the ED case was filed in May 2022 after three years of investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a corruption case against Shivakumar in October 2020 on the basis of the 2017 income tax probe. The agency has alleged the Congress leader amassed Rs 74.93 crore of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income from April 2013 to April 2018 when he was a minister in the Congress government Karnataka.

Shivakumar reported a massive Rs 589 crore increase in his wealth—from Rs 251 crore to Rs 840 crore—over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018 in an affidavit filed at the time of his nomination for the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls. The Congress leader has attributed the growth of his family wealth to his businesses—ranging from mining to real estate.