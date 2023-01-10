scorecardresearch
Karnataka Congress releases chargesheet against BJP government, bus yatra to begin tomorrow

The yatra will begin in Belagavi on Wednesday and will convey ‘the failures of the BJP government’, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar told reporters that a ‘Paapada Purana’ (An account of sins) will be placed before people during the yatra to seek their support for change in Karnataka. (File)

The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday released a chargesheet against the BJP government in the state and announced the launch of the ‘Prajadhwani Yatra’, which will traverse different parts of the state in January as part of its campaign for the upcoming elections.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar told reporters that a ‘Paapada Purana’ (An account of sins) will be placed before people during the yatra to seek their support for change in Karnataka. “We will place the Purana in front of the people and seek their support for change,” Shivakumar said.

“The yatra will begin at the historic Gandhi Well in Belagavi on Wednesday, January 11 and will convey the failures of the BJP government. People of the state should join hands with us against this corrupt administration. The yatra will be carried out with the slogan ‘Your right, our fight’,” he added.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah took a dig at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, accusing him of being the weakest chief minister of the state. “Not only is he corrupt, he is also very weak,” he said, adding that Bommai was dancing to the tunes of the central government.

Also Read |Karnataka BJP and ‘racketeer’ Santro Ravi: Case against his ‘wife’ adds twist to political row

“The BJP government has brought disrepute to the state over the last three years due to widespread corruption. Never in the history of the state have contractors penned a letter to the Prime Minister alleging demands of 40 per cent commission to clear their dues. Though they wrote the letter in July 2021, the Prime Minister’s Office had neither responded nor taken any action,” the former chief minister said, wondering whether PM Narendra Modi’s anti-corruption slogan ‘Na Khaaonga, Na Khaane Doonga’ carried any weight.

To a question on when the party would release the first list of candidates, Shivakumar said that discussions were on regarding the same. “We are meeting on the day of the Sankranti festival. We will release a list after discussions,” he said.

The chargesheet against the BJP government comprises 15 sub-heads, such as allegations of corruption levelled by contractors, anti-farmer policies, recruitment scams, increased polarisation, economic failures of the state under the BJP, among others.

On January 11, the bus yatra will be taken out in Belagavi and Chikkodi, and Congress leaders will return to Bengaluru for a four-day break from January 12-15 on account of Sankranti. The Congress leaders will travel from Bengaluru to Hospet, Vijayanagar district, on January 16 evening. Yatra programmes will be held at Vijayanagar and Koppal on January 17, Bagalkot and Gadag on January 18, and Haveri and Davanagere on January 19.

After a day’s break on January 20, the yatra will travel to Hassan and Chikkamagaluru on January 21, Udupi and Mangaluru on January 22, Kolar and Chikkaballapur on January 23, Tumakuru and Doddaballapur on January 24, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru on January 26, Mandya and Ramanagar on January 27, and Yadgir and Bidar on January 28.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 15:51 IST
