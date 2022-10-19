scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Karnataka Congress celebrates Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as AICC president

At the state Congress office, the celebrations were led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s president D K Shivakumar.

Kharge, a Dalit from the Kalyana Karnataka region (formerly Hyderabad Karnataka), was elected a record nine times to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly before he entered national politics. (Express/File)

Karnataka Congress Wednesday celebrated the victory of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). While congratulatory messages came in from across party lines, many of them hoped the party would flourish under Kharge’s leadership.

At the state Congress office, the celebrations were led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s president D K Shivakumar. “My heartiest congratulations to the newly elected Congress Party President, Sri @Kharge. With his vast experience as a leader, I am sure he will add value and take the party to newer heights. A proud moment for us Kannadigas as Sri Kharge is quite attached to his grassroots,” Shivakumar said in a tweet.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said Kharge’s “experience, commitment and insights will drive the Congress in the right direction”, and added that it is a proud moment for all Kannadigas.

The state unit of Congress also hoped Kharge’s election would help the party in the Karnataka polls next year. Kharge, a Dalit from the Kalyana Karnataka region (formerly Hyderabad Karnataka), was elected a record nine times to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly before he entered national politics.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said Kharge’s immense experience with the party and loyalty to it has helped him rise to the top position. “I wish that the party benefits from Kharge’s election,” he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Saroya also congratulated Kharge and said it is a proud moment for the state. However, he also took a dig at the Congress party for the alleged favouritism and irregularities in the presidential polls. “If (Shashi) Tharoor-ji was in BJP, we would have treated him fairly because we are democratic,” he said.

