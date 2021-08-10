Karnataka Congress to announce candidates a year ahead of 2023 elections

Congress will announce its candidate at least for the constituencies where it had not won in the previous assembly elections in 2018. (File)

Setting its eyes on the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress is planning to announce its candidates at least a year before, mainly for the constituencies where it had lost in the previous polls in 2018.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed said, “announcing candidates in advance will give the Congress party and the candidates enough time to understand the constituency and the issues faced by the people there and start working for the elections.”

According to party sources, in some constituencies, aspirants have already begun working to get the party ticket. KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said, “we have been discussing the matter of announcing party candidates a year ahead of the next election in the state at various party platforms. This will also help us overcome various internal party issues and differences between various leaders.”

In March, Congress started ‘jana dhwani padayatra’ (march for people’s voice) in at least 100 constituencies across the state, where it had lost in 2018. Many Congress leaders are visiting these constituencies to strengthen the party from grassroots to win the 2023 elections. “But due to Covid-19 second wave, the padayatra did not happen as planned by the party. We had earlier planned to cover 100 assembly constituencies in 10 months,” a party source told Indianexpress.com.

In 2013, Congress came to power in Karnataka after it had conducted a march to Ballari against illegal mining. After that, this is the first such large-scale march planned by the party. As per the plan, the party is planning to reach residents of all constituencies in a phased manner.