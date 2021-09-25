Karnataka Congress calls NEP ‘Nagpur Education Policy’, CM Basavaraj Bommai defends it

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed a slug fest Friday over the National Education Policy with the Congress referring to it as the “Nagpur Education Policy” and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responding that even if NEP is an RSS agenda, it is meant to bring about change in education.

The war of words occurred after Congress legislators entered the well of the house protesting the “failure” of the session to address the problems of common people and issues like NEP, which Karnataka has become the first state to adopt.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said the NEP should be called the “Nagpur Education Policy”.

Siddaramaiah said the NEP was part of the RSS agenda for education and is being implemented without discussion.

Bommai said the NEP is meant for national development through education. “Nation, Nationalism and RSS are the same. RSS means nationalism. There is nothing wrong if National Education Policy is an RSS agenda. It is good for the country. NEP is to prepare children for the future,” said Bommai, who has no roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.